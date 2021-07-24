Moeizoddin K. Kazi

Amazon Kindle Ebook Cover Design

Moeizoddin K. Kazi
Moeizoddin K. Kazi
  • Save
Amazon Kindle Ebook Cover Design vector branding illustration moeizoddin graphic design design cover ebook kindle
Download color palette

Book Written by Best Selling author from Amazon Dheeraj Dashrath Rathod having 7 international books. One of his ebook and audio book design by me

instagram.com/werper78design

Moeizoddin K. Kazi
Moeizoddin K. Kazi

More by Moeizoddin K. Kazi

View profile
    • Like