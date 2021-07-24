Furniture store mobile app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
hey guys this is a user interface design for a furnitire store that major in selling chair of differnenty form. our goal with this design is simplicity and ease of use for the targeted audience using the brand color in a minimal way we created this simple modern design which also include virtual reality