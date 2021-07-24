Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ardi Multiguna

Knights 7 - Sports Team Concept Logo

Knights 7 - Sports Team Concept Logo shield badge knight sports branding logo brand
"Introducing you, live from Dribbble Sports Center, the dark horse of this season, The Knights 7!"

That's actually what do I want to say, another logo exercise for a sports team. Not exactly know if its for a Basketball Team or other, let your imagination decide it.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
