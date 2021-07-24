Knights 7 - Sports Team Concept Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
"Introducing you, live from Dribbble Sports Center, the dark horse of this season, The Knights 7!"
That's actually what do I want to say, another logo exercise for a sports team. Not exactly know if its for a Basketball Team or other, let your imagination decide it.