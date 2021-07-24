Help Center - Existing Tickets Exploration

Hi, Dribbble 💕

Here's my exploration of Existing Tickets page on help center. End-users can submit requests using the support request form (or web form) on your help center. So the users can see some of the questions and responses that are already on the portal.

Lemme know your thought? and don't forget to share your love 😍.

We are available for new projects

📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio

🎯 Skype: Keep in touch

😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio

🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop