Anserva Logo Design

Hi guys! Here's the logo for Anserva. A mobile application that teams can use to brainstorm ideas online, so I took the approach by designing a logomark that represents ideas (bulbs) and conversations (chat). This logo is unused and available for purchase.

-

Don't forget to like and share your thoughts about this design 😄

-

I'm avaiable for freelance project

Let's start work together

📬 faikarproject@gmail.com

Let's connect

✌️ Instagram