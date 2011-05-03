Aidan Hornsby

Actionnotes Icon Re-hash (sizes)

Actionnotes Icon Re-hash (sizes) black chrome grey icon ios silver actionnotes book cover ipad ring bind
Just about finished re-drawing this at various sizes, any tips for final improvement would be great!

Rebound of
ActionNotes Icon Re-hash (Detail)
Posted on May 3, 2011
