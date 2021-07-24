Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Taraan Fashion Jewelry | Design By Moeizoddin

Taraan Fashion Jewelry | Design By Moeizoddin taraan elegant moeizoddin graphic design illustration design logo jewelry
What do you see in the logo that's the ultimate audience brand is focusing on. Artificial Jewellries Ethinic Wear
Used small strock font to look more ure and elegant.
Wanna try me for your brand?
Mockup is just for presentaion purpose i've no licenced rights to sell this
instagram.com/werper78design

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
