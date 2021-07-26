SuperSplit - Splash screen exploration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Everyone,
This is one of the splash screen animation from the explorations for SuperSplit splash screen which I worked on last year.
Let me know what do you guys think💭?
My social handles👇:
Instagram|Twitter|LinkedIn|Behance
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.