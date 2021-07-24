Mobile Learning Application for Learn Decision Support System

Trending designs to inspire you
Assisted a lecturer’s research with created a mobile learning application for decision support system subjects v1.0. Emphatize with users, define the problem, and ideate the app by making UI design and UX process.