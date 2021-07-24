Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobile Learning Application for Learn Decision Support System

Mobile Learning Application for Learn Decision Support System
Assisted a lecturer’s research with created a mobile learning application for decision support system subjects v1.0. Emphatize with users, define the problem, and ideate the app by making UI design and UX process.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
