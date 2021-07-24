Admin Dashboard - Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
my exploration to create an admin dashboard design, if there are suggestions, criticisms or things related to this please contact
Email : Fahmiauliyarohman@gmail.com
or if you want to see an example, it can be duplicated in the figma community
https://www.figma.com/community/file/1000664480442772181/Admin-Dashboard