Profile Page - Daily UI 006

Profile Page - Daily UI 006 app ui ux graphic design design
Profile Page design exploration. I made this for #DailyUI Challenge :)

This is a profile page of an app for freelancers

Let me know your thoughts about it!

#Daily UI - 006

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
    • Like