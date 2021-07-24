Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
HomePlug
------------
This is an electronic company logo. Home wiring the main work of this company. That's why I make this creative logo. In icon section I used a home icon and a electric plug icon. I combined them and make this outstanding ouput. As a font I used Open Sans Extra Bold. I keep it simple. Black is the main color of this logo. Also add a simple Yellow color in spark icon.
---------------------------------------------------------
Drop your opinion about the design. I would like to hear your opinion.
If you need any kind of minimalist logo feel free to knock me.
You will also get free consultation from me abou logo & brand identity design.
To get in touch:
Follow me & aprreciate my work.
Email: hugelogo24@gmail.com