HomePlug
This is an electronic company logo. Home wiring the main work of this company. That's why I make this creative logo. In icon section I used a home icon and a electric plug icon. I combined them and make this outstanding ouput. As a font I used Open Sans Extra Bold. I keep it simple. Black is the main color of this logo. Also add a simple Yellow color in spark icon.
Drop your opinion about the design. I would like to hear your opinion.
If you need any kind of minimalist logo feel free to knock me.
You will also get free consultation from me abou logo & brand identity design.

Logo and Brand Identity Specialist!
