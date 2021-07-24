Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
OFF The Wall

OFF The Wall
Social media design for VANS "OFF The Wall" shoes. The graphic is designed based on the blue shoe color. A wall cracking feel is added to emphasize the main theme. Area may look empty but high detailed. It grabs people's attention.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
