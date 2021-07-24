Victaks Ambassador

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The poster is a template designed for the competition winner of Victaks Brand Ambassador. The classy style was the main priority. So, I've designed following the guide and able to give a premium look with those golden shades.