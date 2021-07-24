Victaks Ambassador

Rejwan Islam

The poster is a template designed for the competition winner of Victaks Brand Ambassador. The classy style was the main priority. So, I've designed following the guide and able to give a premium look with those golden shades.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
