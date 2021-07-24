Rejwan Islam

Canadian Quality

Canadian Quality
I've designed this text-rich tri-folded brochure for a Canadian company. The design highlights the home services they are providing. It's based on the Canadian iconic reddish theme. The client wanted it to be clean and straightforward.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
