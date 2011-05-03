Dani Ward

Write It Down - Cleaning Up

Write It Down - Cleaning Up calligraphy hand-lettering custom type sketch concept logo
Starting to clean up the main logo-type here. I'm trying to keep it consistent while also still having a few quirks of the original hand-drawn lettering. Critiques welcome!

Rebound of
Write It Down - Rough Concept
By Dani Ward
Posted on May 3, 2011
