Vigneshwaran Ravishankar

Tokyo Olympics 2021 - Boxing Ring

Vigneshwaran Ravishankar
Vigneshwaran Ravishankar
  • Save
Tokyo Olympics 2021 - Boxing Ring 3d illustration shots dribbble sports design sports ui 2021 tokyo olympics logo brand boxing 3d illustration blender
Download color palette

Hey Guys! check this out my second attempt at Blender.
I have created a Boxing Ring to support all the members participating in the Olympics.
I hope you guys enjoy this.
Thank You guys and keep supporting!

For Work related queries | Contact vicky890r@gmail.com

Vigneshwaran Ravishankar
Vigneshwaran Ravishankar

More by Vigneshwaran Ravishankar

View profile
    • Like