Trade Show Video Storyboard - Onyx

Trade Show Video Storyboard - Onyx deck powerpoint flat vector case study storyboard premiere after effects animation motion graphics video presentation sales collateral marketing collateral illustrator indesign composition graphic design design
After a year without in-person events, Onyx decided to participate in an upcoming trade show. Part of the exhibit included a video loop at the booth. I was asked to create said video filled with company statistics, industry data, company marketing, and trivia.

I utilized a previous brochure as a jumping off point and filled in some of the gap with newly-designed statistic slides. So far, I'm happy with the direction it's taken so far.

The final step will be to create the final animations and place into a timeline, which I am eager to complete. When completed, the video will be rebounded from this shot.

Rebound of
Hotel Pitch Deck - Onyx
