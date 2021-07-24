Trade Show Video Storyboard - Onyx

Trending designs to inspire you
After a year without in-person events, Onyx decided to participate in an upcoming trade show. Part of the exhibit included a video loop at the booth. I was asked to create said video filled with company statistics, industry data, company marketing, and trivia.
I utilized a previous brochure as a jumping off point and filled in some of the gap with newly-designed statistic slides. So far, I'm happy with the direction it's taken so far.
The final step will be to create the final animations and place into a timeline, which I am eager to complete. When completed, the video will be rebounded from this shot.