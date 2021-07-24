SocMan Digital Agency Website UI Interaction

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Friends!
My first exploration creates a Digital Agency Website with Lottie Animation. I create the UI with Figma, Illustration with Adobe Illustrator, and Animated the Lottie/UI with After Effects.
Get the SocMan UI Kit here
https://astikayasa.gumroad.com/l/SocMan
This is what you get
- Digital Agency UI KIt
- SVG Illustration
- Lottie SVG Animation
Hope you enjoy it
Available for work 😊
igedeastikayasa@gmail.com
Say Hello 👋
