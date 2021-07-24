Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Astikayasa

SocMan Digital Agency Website UI Interaction

Astikayasa
Astikayasa
Hire Me
  • Save
SocMan Digital Agency Website UI Interaction svganimation 2danimation lottieanimation lottiefiles digitalagencywebsite agencywebsite digitalagency interaction uianimation uiinteraction animation lottie illustration landingpage ux ui
Download color palette
  1. SocMan Digital Agency.mp4
  2. Dribbble.png

SocMan Digital Agency Website UI Kit

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on astikayasa.gumroad.com
Good for sale
SocMan Digital Agency Website UI Kit

Hello Friends!

My first exploration creates a Digital Agency Website with Lottie Animation. I create the UI with Figma, Illustration with Adobe Illustrator, and Animated the Lottie/UI with After Effects.

Get the SocMan UI Kit here
https://astikayasa.gumroad.com/l/SocMan
This is what you get
- Digital Agency UI KIt
- SVG Illustration
- Lottie SVG Animation

Hope you enjoy it

Available for work 😊
igedeastikayasa@gmail.com

Say Hello 👋
Instagram

Astikayasa
Astikayasa
User Interface Designer and Lottie Animator
Hire Me

More by Astikayasa

View profile
    • Like