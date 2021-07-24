SocMan Digital Agency Website UI Interaction

Hello Friends!

My first exploration creates a Digital Agency Website with Lottie Animation. I create the UI with Figma, Illustration with Adobe Illustrator, and Animated the Lottie/UI with After Effects.

Get the SocMan UI Kit here

https://astikayasa.gumroad.com/l/SocMan

This is what you get

- Digital Agency UI KIt

- SVG Illustration

- Lottie SVG Animation

Hope you enjoy it

Available for work 😊

igedeastikayasa@gmail.com

Say Hello 👋

Instagram

