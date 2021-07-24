Ordain IT

Construction Website Landing Page Design.

Ordain IT
Ordain IT
  • Save
Construction Website Landing Page Design. uxdesign house corporate construction business builder work construction building ui ui design uiux design development web templates landing page design landing page template design web design uiux designer
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

Another day, another shot from our project called Construction Website Landing Page Design.

Design with Adobe XD
Image:
freepik.com
unsplash.com

Icon:
flaticon.com

Use Font In This Design:
Poppins
Lobster Two

************

Download Source File from : Download

************

And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!Hello Dribbblers! ?

Another day, another shot from our project called Construction Website Landing Page Design. The template is highly suitable for any Building, Construction, Real estate, Worker, Development, buildings, Builder, Construction business,Corporate, advisor, business and all other consultancy Construction and businesses.

Design with Adobe XD
Image:
freepik.com
unsplash.com

Icon:
flaticon.com

Use Font In This Design:
Poppins
Lobster Two

************

And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!

************
Do you want to design such creative app for you? Feel free to get in touch with me : Email or Skype

************

Don’t forget to show me some love by following me on : Behance | Dribbble | Uplabs| Instagram| Instagram| Instagram

Ordain IT
Ordain IT

More by Ordain IT

View profile
    • Like