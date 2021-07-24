Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dope UI/UX

FREE UI banner

Dope UI/UX
Dope UI/UX
  • Save
FREE UI banner branding fashion design typography posterdesign banner graphic design ui
Download color palette

Follow https://www.instagram.com/dopeuiux/
Get psd for free 👍🏻🤘🏻 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nhWk5Xqr_vXPcd29hCoeWyaIM2dVieTd/view?usp=sharing
for daily design inspiration and downloadable contents.

Fonts: Staatliches, Poppins
Colors: 196bfa, 161616
Tools: Photoshop
Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation
- it matters to me :)
-
Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Dope UI/UX
Dope UI/UX

More by Dope UI/UX

View profile
    • Like