KeyMo Therapy gaming product render mouse keyboard illustration design blender 3d blender b3d 3d render 3d illustration 3d design 3d
A Keyboard mouse for your everyday use.

WASD keys to move the cursor. Spacebar for Click. An analog switch for continuous scrolling. WOW!

Keymo, as pleasant as CANCER. (As in Chemo, if you don't get the joke. Heheh. Sorry! No offense to anyone :1)

Made with Blender 3D.

Milan Mishra
Milan Mishra
