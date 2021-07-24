KeyMo Therapy

Trending designs to inspire you
A Keyboard mouse for your everyday use.
WASD keys to move the cursor. Spacebar for Click. An analog switch for continuous scrolling. WOW!
Keymo, as pleasant as CANCER. (As in Chemo, if you don't get the joke. Heheh. Sorry! No offense to anyone :1)
Made with Blender 3D.
My instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/ddd.renders/