A 24-page analog clock-ender coz automated watches are for wussies.
You have to manually change each page every hour of the day, so it helps you be hyper-aware of the time and makes you get up every hour...so exercise.
Just look at the time on your phone and just flip the pages accordingly.
Also featuring our next product--a watch that just shows the current month.
If you're asking yoursef, WHY THOUGH? I ask WHY NOT!
My Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/ddd.renders/
Made with Blender 3D.