Logo Design : Aikko Children

Logo Design : Aikko Children community surabaya kids study care health simple design minimalist design yellow gray blue childcare child kindergarden company company logo logo design graphic design branding
The logo that I created is the logo of a community that cares about the health and growth of early test children in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia.

Hopefully this logo can be a reference for you to make a similar logo. may be useful !

