Isaac LeFever

RocketBuds

Isaac LeFever
Isaac LeFever
Hire Me
  • Save
RocketBuds 2d branding brand leaf bud cannabis logotype logo patch nasa space rocket marijuana pot badge weed
Download color palette

Some of the design system I recently created for RocketBuds, a cannabis delivery service "delivering weed at ludicrous speed"

-

I'm on the internets! Instagram | Web Shop | Behance

Isaac LeFever
Isaac LeFever
Art director & illustrator hailing from Seattle, WA
Hire Me

More by Isaac LeFever

View profile
    • Like