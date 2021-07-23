Nafi Maula Hakim

Logo Design : Arti Cerita

Logo Design : Arti Cerita make up minimalist text logo simple design cream pastel girl woman beauty dress fashion memoriable shop company logo company design logo graphic design branding
Hi, friend,
The logo that I made is the logo of a beauty shop which is located in the city of Gresik, East Java, Indonesia.

Hopefully this logo can be a reference for you to make a similar logo. may be useful !

How did you find me? I'd love it if you pointed it out in the comments.
If you like my work, you can press the "L" button 💚

Contact me
Email : nafimaulahakim123@gmail.com
Phone : 0821 3252 1665
Instagram : n_vi25

