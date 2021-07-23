Cycling Studio Website Development

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A custom website for a fun, high-end spinning studio. Not only does it look pretty, but it also integrates with their Mindbody scheduling platform for booking and buying spin classes!
See it live: https://ridesociety.com (My clients have the ability to edit their own websites, so it may look different than the video above)
Built with WordPress & Elementor.
Built by Rachel Zampino
Designed by Hatchmark Studio
—————————————————
Need help with web development?
I love collaborating with designers & agencies!
—Send me an email rachel@zampindustries.com
—Or fill out my project inquiry form: https://rachelzampino.com/new-project-inquiry