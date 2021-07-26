Isaac LeFever

RocketBuds

RocketBuds design 2d typography brand logotype branding logo helmet shuttle nasa bud rocket space astronaut marijuana pot cannabis weed
Happy Monday my dudes! So here's a little change of pace from the recent wave of illo work...

This is some of the design system I recently created for RocketBuds, a cannabis delivery service "delivering weed at ludicrous speed"

Art director & illustrator hailing from Seattle, WA
