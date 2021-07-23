Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travel App Mobile Screens

More screens from the "Explore the Islands of Africa" Travel App. Working on ensuring users have a smooth experience while searching for their favorite vacation spots, booking and making payment for a trip.

Previous shot can be viewed here

Made with ❤💚 in Figma

Would love to hear your thoughts on this.

