Travel App Mobile Screens

More screens from the "Explore the Islands of Africa" Travel App. Working on ensuring users have a smooth experience while searching for their favorite vacation spots, booking and making payment for a trip.
Made with ❤💚 in Figma
Would love to hear your thoughts on this.