Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Moosa

CEO

Moosa
Moosa
  • Save
CEO graphic design logodesign logo ui illustration future design curve corporate company button branding
Download color palette

I made a logo design for CEO event organizer by combining the letters c, e, and o.

Tell me how do you think? Hope you'll like it!

Dont forget to give me more ♥️
Thanks n see ya 👋

Moosa
Moosa

More by Moosa

View profile
    • Like