Aryo Romadhon
Plainthing Studio

Space Travel Landing Page

Aryo Romadhon
Plainthing Studio
Aryo Romadhon for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Space Travel Landing Page moon travelling travel spaced darkmode dark mode landing page website web design ui design ui design clean space
Space Travel Landing Page moon travelling travel spaced darkmode dark mode landing page website web design ui design ui design clean space
Space Travel Landing Page moon travelling travel spaced darkmode dark mode landing page website web design ui design ui design clean space
Download color palette
  1. Frame 12.png
  2. Frame 13.png
  3. Desktop - 1.png

Hello guys!👋

I want to share the results of my exploration of the space travel landing page, what do you think?

Press "L" if you love it.

--------------
Make your project more awesome!

📧 Work With Us: plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like