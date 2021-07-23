Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh Boag

Minimalist Couple Vector

Josh Boag
Josh Boag
  • Save
Minimalist Couple Vector plants modern simple portrait couple minimalist vector
Download color palette

I do not take credit for the style. Original design made by Neetika Agarwal @neetika

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Josh Boag
Josh Boag

More by Josh Boag

View profile
    • Like