Clemson.edu - Homepage

The original homepage for the new design of clemson.edu. The homepage of the previous 10 years put all of its focus and space on news stories and failed at using its real estate to point users toward information about applying, campus, programs, other key actions our target audience would want to take. The new design gives a distinct impression of Clemson as a place while making finding and accessing the most important information prospective students need the priority.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
