Clemson.edu - Homepage

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The original homepage for the new design of clemson.edu. The homepage of the previous 10 years put all of its focus and space on news stories and failed at using its real estate to point users toward information about applying, campus, programs, other key actions our target audience would want to take. The new design gives a distinct impression of Clemson as a place while making finding and accessing the most important information prospective students need the priority.