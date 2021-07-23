Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clemson University 404 Page

Clemson University 404 Page
I wanted to a bit of humor to the 404 for of Clemson.edu. The hope was for an animated gif of the mascot walking into frame imitating the "Confused Travolta" meme but a contemplative stock photo we already shot had to suffice with covid stoping new shoots.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
