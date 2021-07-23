Grafikri Studio

Piano Book Logo

Grafikri Studio
Grafikri Studio
  • Save
Piano Book Logo music education piano book piano book vector design branding brand design brand identity logo
Download color palette

a logo that combines the main form of a book and
the negative space of a piano.

Need logo design & branding Identity services?

Please contact me at
email: aliffikri001@gmail.com
website : grafikristudio.com
Instagram : @grafikri.std

Grafikri Studio
Grafikri Studio

More by Grafikri Studio

View profile
    • Like