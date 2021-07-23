Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dimas Fajrul Falah

redisgn edmodo.app - e learning app

Dimas Fajrul Falah
Dimas Fajrul Falah
  • Save
redisgn edmodo.app - e learning app uiux userinterface redesign edmodo elearning ui
Download color palette

Hello Creative People :)
redesign edmodo - android

Let's check out my latest exploration work ❤️🔥

Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated :-)
Follow Me:
Instagram | LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Dimas Fajrul Falah
Dimas Fajrul Falah

More by Dimas Fajrul Falah

View profile
    • Like