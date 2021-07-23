Jackie Lay

Crown chart

Jackie Lay
Jackie Lay
  • Save
Crown chart monarchy data viz chart vox money royalty crown
Download color palette

For Season 3 of Vox Explained on Netflix. A royal crown shows us how much each country spends on their monarchies.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Jackie Lay
Jackie Lay

More by Jackie Lay

View profile
    • Like