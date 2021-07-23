Matias Nuñez

Direct Message- Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 10)

Direct Message- Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 10) direct message chat message dinosaur blue rihanna pop pop stars nicki minaj ui design mobile design argentina user interface ui uiux daily ui dailyui challenge
Direct message challenge.

Tenth challenge out of 14 from the UI Marathon by the Service Design Club (https://servicedesignclub.com/)

