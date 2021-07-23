Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
poster for Russia day with mail.ru Group

poster for Russia day with mail.ru Group design illustration
Novosibirsk today is a sombination of chaotic modern buildings with architectural landmarks, winter freeze and summer heat, culture and sports, work and leisure time.

Novosibirsk is about students and youth, about summer night parties and winter snowboarding, about studies and tests, about two metro lines and our 13th tram.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
