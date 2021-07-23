UI Exploration for KOST & Payment App

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello friends,
Today Rannudesignstudio created a prototype application called KOST & Payment App, This application can help you pay bills and buy credit for your phone.
So what do you think about that?
Feel free to leave feedback in the comments section!
don't forget to hit "Like" if you like.
Thank you!
----------------------------------------------
Want to collaborate with us? Send your business inquiries to ardiantorannu@gmail.com or can visit us on our Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rannudesignstudio/
Thank you