Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Raine Radtke (they/them)

by the light of the lava lamp

Raine Radtke (they/them)
Raine Radtke (they/them)
  • Save
by the light of the lava lamp palm plant chair potted palm lyre chair light bubbles mood night ballpoint pen bic notebook coffee cup lava lamp colour bold art illustrator vector design
Download color palette

I needed to draw a lava lamp. Feedback appreciated!

Raine Radtke (they/them)
Raine Radtke (they/them)

More by Raine Radtke (they/them)

View profile
    • Like