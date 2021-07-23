Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Project Relic: Virtual antique pawning and auctions.

Project Relic: Virtual antique pawning and auctions.
This was a Covid inspired project. So I thought of a way antique dealers, collectors and people who wanted to exchange their heritage items could do so in a restricted environment. The idea was to mimic the real life service and recreate it virtually in a way that was convenient for all parties.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
