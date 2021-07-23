Project Relic: Virtual antique pawning and auctions.

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was a Covid inspired project. So I thought of a way antique dealers, collectors and people who wanted to exchange their heritage items could do so in a restricted environment. The idea was to mimic the real life service and recreate it virtually in a way that was convenient for all parties.