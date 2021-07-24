Creation of this asset was a very important milestone for me: I keep improving my skills in 3D every day, but I've been quite booked for a past few months and couldn't find time to create something personal and make a case from it.

But today it's the day -- I'm happy to share this Bubble Gum Gun, which was made in Cinema 4D and rendered in Octane. Model is based on concept by incredible Cody Walzel.

