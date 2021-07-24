Tino Zhabinskiy

Bubble Gum Gun

Bubble Gum Gun 3d art 3d modeling bubblegum gun cinema c4d cinema4d octane prop asset motion graphics 3d illustration design motion
  1. gun_1.jpg
  2. gun_2_2.jpg

Creation of this asset was a very important milestone for me: I keep improving my skills in 3D every day, but I've been quite booked for a past few months and couldn't find time to create something personal and make a case from it.

But today it's the day -- I'm happy to share this Bubble Gum Gun, which was made in Cinema 4D and rendered in Octane. Model is based on concept by incredible Cody Walzel.

My commissions are open, and I'd love to help you with your next project! Email me and let's create something together.

Freelance 3D Artist: motion, illustrations, animation
