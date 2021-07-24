Trending designs to inspire you
Creation of this asset was a very important milestone for me: I keep improving my skills in 3D every day, but I've been quite booked for a past few months and couldn't find time to create something personal and make a case from it.
But today it's the day -- I'm happy to share this Bubble Gum Gun, which was made in Cinema 4D and rendered in Octane. Model is based on concept by incredible Cody Walzel.
My commissions are open, and I'd love to help you with your next project! Email me and let's create something together.