Wisdom Akan

My custom avatar

Wisdom Akan
Wisdom Akan
  • Save
My custom avatar figma illustration dribbleweeklywarmup dribbble design graphic design animation
Download color palette

Actually this is my first illustration and figma was the software used. So, I'm open to any critics and feedbacks

41e2f4ce4421618af9d1c85e10781894
Rebound of
Design your own custom avatar.
By Dribbble
Wisdom Akan
Wisdom Akan

More by Wisdom Akan

View profile
    • Like