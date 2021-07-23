Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marketing Flyers

Hello guys! 🖐
This is a marketing flyers for business.

FEATURES:
- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
-Print Ready File

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
