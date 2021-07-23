Namik Duraković

DailyUI - 005

Namik Duraković
Namik Duraković
  • Save
DailyUI - 005 illustration 005 icon app icon logo ui figma design dailyui
Download color palette

App Icon for #DailyUI #005 - Decided to make the icon for my Calculator UI from the Previous Challenge!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Namik Duraković
Namik Duraković

More by Namik Duraković

View profile
    • Like