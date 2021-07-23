Jesutomiwa

Sidebar (Desktop Platform)

Jesutomiwa
Jesutomiwa
  • Save
Sidebar (Desktop Platform) ui design ui ui ux design sidebar sidebar design web design mobile app design
Download color palette

Hello Friends 😁😁😁😁
I trust our week went well.

Here is a Sidebar design I did for a web platform.
Don't forget to show some love

Follow @jesutomiwaa for more
Thanks ❤
Jesutomiwa

Jesutomiwa
Jesutomiwa

More by Jesutomiwa

View profile
    • Like