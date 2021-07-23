ROASHE - A New Serf Typeface

Roashe-A Serif Font

One of the most elegant, exquisite yet strong fonts. Roashe is made to bring out a modern and stylish view of what you make. This font contains all in uppercase characters. Well suited to titles, poster designs, branding, logos, and many more.

Roashe includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience. Inspire your audience, clients, or guests with this beautiful, statement font.

Features:

Ligatures

Alternates

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13367/roashe.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/roashe/