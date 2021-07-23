Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Real Magic - Brand New Serif Typeface

Real Magic - Brand New Serif Typeface new font modern font serif font logo design font typography logo type fonts branding
Real Magic -A new serif typeface

Price
$29
Available on din-studio.com
Real Magic -A new serif typeface

Real Magic-A Serif Font

Real Magic designed primarily to bring out a modern and stylish view of what you make. This font contains upper & lowercase characters. Its light weights are well-suited for body text.
Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience. Inspire your audience, clients, or guests with this beautiful, statement font. Create gorgeous printed logos, standout branding, or beautiful t-shirts with this font.

Features:
Ligatures
Alternates
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download for personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13366/real_magic.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/real-magic/

