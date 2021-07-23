The Kiss - YAJH - (Official Music Video)

YAJH (You are just here) is an animated music video that I recently directed. It's a story of a battle between identities and statements.

Watch the full music video here: https://vimeo.com/580733696

Music by RHYME, instagram.com/_rhyme_

Design and Animation by Ben Lam, instagram.com/benlamjunbin

Directed by Ben Lam, RHYME

Produced by Jordan Freda, instagram.com/jordangeographic